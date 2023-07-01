Latest Govt Salary "Offer" Too Little - Teachers

The Government reportedly arrived at the figure without consulting civil servants’ representatives.

Speaking in separate interviews with NewsDay, unions representing teachers bemoaned their employer’s “unilateralism.”

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe leader Obert Masaraure said:

A salary increment should be tabled at a collective bargaining platform, where the workers and employer haggle around and agree on a bargaining agreement. That agreement should be the one published.

The employer should meet all union representatives to discuss conditions of service.

The minister is also usurping the powers of the Public Service Commission. Section 203(1) of the national Constitution mandates the Public Service Commission (PSC) to fix conditions of service for civil servants, not the minister.

Such conditions should be fixed in line with section 65(5) which provides for the right to collective bargaining.

We also reject any increment which doesn’t match the basket of needs for teachers. We have done the calculations and come up with a minimum of US$1 260.