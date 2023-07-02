Another FIFA Delegation Set To Visit Zimbabwe

The FIFA Council is the main decision-making body of the organisation in the intervals of the FIFA Congress.

The Standard reported sources as saying the FIFA Council scheduled for later this week will review Zimbabwe’s suspension from international football competitions. Said a source:

FIFA will be in the country on Monday to finalise the normalisation committee ahead of the FIFA council meeting later in the week to review Zimbabwe’s suspension. This follows consultations earlier in April with the SRC which included CAF.

In April, FIFA sent a delegation to Zimbabwe on a fact-finding mission.

The delegation consisted of Zimbabwean national Solomon Mudege, who is FIFA’s head of development programmes Africa, regional development officer David Fani and senior governance service manager Sarah Solémalé.

CAF was also represented during the three-day fact-finding mission.

The delegation held meetings with representatives from the Premier Soccer League, the Footballers’ Union of Zimbabwe and other pertinent parties in a bid to gather facts on the ground.

Zimbabwe national teams and clubs have not participated in international competitions for the last 16 months following the country’s suspension by FIFA.

FIFA suspended Zimbabwe after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the ZIFA board led by Felton Kamambo for several alleged violations which include sexual harassment of female referees and failure to account for public funds.

