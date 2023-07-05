Harare Man In Court For Stealing Car From Drunk Friend

6 minutes ago

A 29-year-old man from Harare has been brought to court for allegedly stealing a car from his drunk friend. The defendant, George Chatambudza, had been asked by his intoxicated colleague to drive him home, but he is alleged to have driven off with the car after dropping him off.

The car was only recovered a week later after the accused was involved in an accident. Chatambudza appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

In a separate case, a man suspected of being an armed robber disguised as a pirate taxi driver has appeared in court facing two charges of armed robbery.

