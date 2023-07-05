WATCH: Dr Joseph Guti Announces Death Of ZAOGA FIFIM Founder

5 minutes ago

Archbishop Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti, the founder of ZAOGA Forward in Faith International Ministries died on July 5, 2023.

In the video below, Dr Joseph Guti, the national executive chairman of the ministry, made this announcement. Watch the video for more.

Archbishop Guti was a renowned religious leader, academic, and philanthropist who made a significant impact on the lives of many people in Zimbabwe and worldwide. He founded the ZAOGA FIFMI, which has branches in over 100 countries, and established several educational and healthcare institutions, including the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University.

