Ibbo Mandaza Criticises Zimbabwe's Imprisonment Of Opposition Leaders

5 minutes ago

Political analyst Ibbo D Mandaza has criticised the continued incarceration of Job Sikhala and Jacob Ngarivhume, stating that it is not only a scandal but also an indictment on the Zimbabwean government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Sikhala has been in Chikurubi Maximum Prison since June 2022 without trial, facing charges of incitement of violence and obstruction of justice. Ngarivhume, leader of the opposition Transform Zimbabwe party, was convicted of incitement to public violence in April 2023 and sentenced to four years in jail for a tweet he posted in July 2020. In a Twitter post seen by Pindula News, Mandaza suggested that the ZANU PF government is worse than the colonial government led by Ian Douglas Smith. He said: