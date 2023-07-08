US President Biden Decides To Send Banned Bombs To Ukraine

5 minutes ago

The United States has decided to send Ukraine a package of cluster munitions to aid in its counteroffensive against Russia, despite the risks of civilian harm from the unexploded ordnance.

Ukraine has been asking for cluster munitions to address its ammunition shortage for months. These weapons are banned by more than 100 countries because they have a high risk of failure, which means that unexploded bomblets can remain on the ground for years and explode later on. Due to this, cluster munitions are controversial.

US President Joe Biden said the decision to send the munitions to Ukraine was hard on his part – on one hand, Ukraine was running out of ammunition and on the other hand, the weapons are dangerous. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Friday’s daily White House briefing:

