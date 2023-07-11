FIFA Unveils Four-member ZIFA Normalisation Committee

FIFA Unveils Four-member ZIFA Normalisation Committee8 minutes ago
The Federation of International Football (FIFA) has appointed a four-member normalisation committee to take over the day-to-day running of ZIFA until June 2024.
The appointment of the normalisation committee came after FIFA announced the lifting of the suspension on the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) on Monday 10 July 2022.
Normalisation committees play a significant role in ensuring compliance with FIFA regulatory requirements.
The four-member normalisation committee was unveiled by FIFA Head of development programs in Africa Solomon Mudege on Tuesday, 11 July.
The committee comprises chairperson Lincon Mutasa, Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, Rosemary Mugadza and Nyasha Sanyamandu.
Mutasa is a former Dynamos chairman, Mugadza is a former Mighty Warriors coach, Ndebele is a former Highlanders defender, while Sanyamandwe is a member of the British Sports Lawyers Association and legal practitioner.
Below are the duties of the normalisation committee:
- To run the daily affairs of ZIFA
- To restructure the ZIFA administration
- To establish, with the help of FIFA, a collaboration agreement between the Ministry of Sport/the SRC and ZIFA, which will define the responsibilities and objectives of each
party, including (but not exclusively) on the topic of sexual harassment
- To review the ZIFA Statutes and Electoral Code to ensure their compliance with the FIFA Statutes and requirements, and to ensure their adoption by the ZIFA Congress
- To act as an electoral committee in order to organise and conduct elections of a new ZIFA Board based on the newly aligned ZIFA Statutes and Electoral Code
- To ensure a proper financial handover to the new ZIFA Board
