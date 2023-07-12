Electoral Court To Hear Elisabeth Valerio Appeal On 14 July

Electoral Court To Hear Elisabeth Valerio Appeal On 14 July3 minutes ago
The Electoral Court Division of the High Court in Harare will on Friday, 14 July hear an appeal by opposition United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) leader, Elisabeth Valerio, challenging the rejection of her nomination papers.
In a statement, UZA National Spokesperson Elvis Dzvene said the Nomination Court rejected Valerio’s nomination to run for the presidency despite submitting proof that she had paid the nomination fee in full. Said Dzvene:
The United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) wishes to inform the public, the media, and all interested stakeholders that our party President, Elisabeth Valerio, will be attending an appeal hearing in the Electoral Court Division of the High Court in Harare on Friday, July 14th at 10 AM.Feedback
The appeal is against the June 21st decision of the Nomination Court, which rejected President Valerio’s nomination for election to the office of the President. President Valerio provided bank-stamped proof of her request to initiate a ZWL transfer of funds to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) bank account for the required nomination fees equivalent to US$20,000. Full payment was made to ZEC but her nomination papers were still refused.
UZA is challenging this decision as a violation of the constitutional rights of President Elisabeth Valerio and the party members who nominated her.
We are seeking an order directing ZEC to accept her nomination papers and allow her to contest in the August 23rd presidential election.
She said that appeal by Valerio is an important step for the advancement of democracy, transparency, and women’s rights in Zimbabwe. Dzvene said:
We are confident that the High Court will uphold the principles of justice and fairness that are essential for our political system and the participation of women in political leadership.
Valerio and the leader of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) Linda Masarira were the only women who expressed their intention to contest in the presidential elections and both failed in their bid to submit nomination papers.
