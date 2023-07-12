Electoral Court To Hear Elisabeth Valerio Appeal On 14 July

The appeal is against the June 21st decision of the Nomination Court, which rejected President Valerio’s nomination for election to the office of the President. President Valerio provided bank-stamped proof of her request to initiate a ZWL transfer of funds to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) bank account for the required nomination fees equivalent to US$20,000. Full payment was made to ZEC but her nomination papers were still refused.

UZA is challenging this decision as a violation of the constitutional rights of President Elisabeth Valerio and the party members who nominated her.

We are seeking an order directing ZEC to accept her nomination papers and allow her to contest in the August 23rd presidential election.

She said that appeal by Valerio is an important step for the advancement of democracy, transparency, and women’s rights in Zimbabwe. Dzvene said:

We are confident that the High Court will uphold the principles of justice and fairness that are essential for our political system and the participation of women in political leadership.

Valerio and the leader of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) Linda Masarira were the only women who expressed their intention to contest in the presidential elections and both failed in their bid to submit nomination papers.

