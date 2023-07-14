Masvingo Council Plans To Build A School On Old Dumpsite

Masvingo Council Plans To Build A School On Old Dumpsite6 minutes ago
The mayor of Masvingo Councillor Collen Maboke has revealed plans by the City of Masvingo to reclaim the Runyararo West dumpsite area by constructing a school.
Speaking to TellZim News after a Full Council Meeting held on Monday, 03 July, Councillor Maboke said the local authority plans to reclaim the Runyararo West dumpsite which is now being relieved by the Cambria landfill.
He said the former dumpsite had become a health hazard to residents who lived nearby. Said Maboke:
There are no longer any activities of dumping refuse at the old site as we speak, as council we are planning to build a school on that site.
This is not the first time that council builds a school on a former dumpsite, previously there was a dumpsite on what is now Runyararo Primary School so we intend to utilize the land by constructing a new school and recreational facilities for Runyararo West and Victoria Ranch residents.
He said the new landfill started functioning two weeks back relieving the former dump site.
The old dumpsite had for long exposed residents from the two suburbs to foul smells, swarms of flies and smoke that came from burning of rubbish.
Though the council had stopped dumping at the site, there is still a lot of rubbish at the site.
