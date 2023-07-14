Stadia Crisis Worries Mapeza As Warriors Discover 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Opponents

I’m still worried if you look at our stadiums issue at the moment. I understand the games will be played in November.

I was reading the paper today (yesterday) and our Minister of Sport (Kirsty Coventry) said maybe within the next three or four weeks, the National Sports Stadium will be done.

So it means maybe the bucket seats will be there because it will be unfortunate for us to get the reprieve but we end up relocating to South Africa to play our World Cup qualifiers there.

People want to watch football, look at the support the cricket team was getting. We also need that type of support in our football.

The stadia issue needs to be fixed first then maybe we can start saying: “We are back in it now.”

But for the time being, it’s still a 50-50 situation. We are in, but where are we going to play the football?

But apart from that, I think everybody is happy, we are all excited that we have been given the reprieve and we just hope everything goes well for us.