2 Soldiers Jailed 15 Months For Stealing First Lady's Building Material

4 minutes ago

Two soldiers and a District Development Fund (DDF) driver have been sentenced to 15 months in prison by Concession magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware for stealing building materials from First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s farm.

Tazvitya Kutuka (38) and Perioge Chikuya (46), the soldiers, and their accomplice, Tolucky Kambakuku (43), will spend six months in prison after the sentence was conditionally suspended.

Nembaware stated that the convicts betrayed the trust placed in them by the First Lady and showed no respect for her by stealing her property. The prosecutor stated that the soldiers were deployed at the First Farm in Glendale to supervise the construction of a warehouse and conspired with Kambakuku to steal building materials.

Feedback