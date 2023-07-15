Kasukuwere Appeals To SADC To Ensure Free And Fair Elections In Zimbabwe

Kasukuwere Appeals To SADC To Ensure Free And Fair Elections In Zimbabwe6 minutes ago
Zimbabwean presidential candidate, Saviour Kasukuwere, has appealed to Southern African Development Community (SADC) member countries to ensure that next month’s elections are free and fair.
Kasukuwere believes that regime change is necessary to improve Zimbabwe’s fortunes. He accuses the current administration, led by incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, of governing with an iron fist. Kasukuwere claims that Mnangagwa was behind the high court’s decision preventing him from contesting the upcoming national elections.
Kasukuwere has challenged the decision in the supreme court and is determined to continue his campaign, emphasizing that Zimbabwe’s stability is crucial to the SADC region’s economic prosperity. Briefing the media on Friday, Kasukuwere, a former Cabinet Minister said:
If Zimbabwe conducts her elections in a good and peaceful manner, we will attend to our economy, allow our citizens to come back and play their part in the development of our nation.
Kasukuwere, who has been living in South Africa since 2017 when the late former president Robert Mugabe was ousted from power, said he is confident that he will emerge victorious after the 23 August elections, which some have said could be riddled with vote-rigging by those supporting incumbent President Mnangagwa.
SADC has in the past been criticised for not taking a strong stance against Zimbabwe’s authoritarian ruling party ZANU PF, and for ignoring human rights abuses and electoral fraud. During the disputed 2008 presidential elections, SADC was accused of being biased towards ZANU PF and for not doing enough to ensure a fair vote. Similarly, in 2013, SADC was criticised for endorsing Zimbabwe’s general elections despite widespread reports of vote rigging and other irregularities.