Kasukuwere Appeals To SADC To Ensure Free And Fair Elections In Zimbabwe

6 minutes ago

Zimbabwean presidential candidate, Saviour Kasukuwere, has appealed to Southern African Development Community (SADC) member countries to ensure that next month’s elections are free and fair.

Kasukuwere believes that regime change is necessary to improve Zimbabwe’s fortunes. He accuses the current administration, led by incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, of governing with an iron fist. Kasukuwere claims that Mnangagwa was behind the high court’s decision preventing him from contesting the upcoming national elections.

Kasukuwere has challenged the decision in the supreme court and is determined to continue his campaign, emphasizing that Zimbabwe’s stability is crucial to the SADC region’s economic prosperity. Briefing the media on Friday, Kasukuwere, a former Cabinet Minister said:

