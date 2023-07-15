Police Confirm Death Of 7 People In Harare - Shamva Road Accident

Police Confirm Death Of 7 People In Harare - Shamva Road Accident5 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed two fatal road traffic accidents that occurred on July 13 and 14, 2023. The first accident happened at approximately 7:20 pm at the 18-kilometre mark along Harare-Shamva Road, where a Nissan Caravan carrying eight passengers veered off the road, overturned several times, and landed on its roof.
In a Twitter post seen by Pindula News, ZRP said seven people died, and two others were injured. The deceased were taken to Shamva Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured are receiving treatment at Bindura Hospital. Reads the report:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 13/07/23 at around 1920 hours, at the 18 kilometre peg along Harare- Shamva Road where seven people were killed whilst two others were injured when a Nissan Caravan vehicle with eight passengers on board veered off the road to the left before overturning several times and landing on its roof.Feedback
The bodies of the victims were taken to Shamva Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at Bindura Hospital.
In the second accident, which occurred at around 7:40 am on July 14 along Natview-Hobhouse Road, Mutare, three pedestrians walking by the roadside were hit and killed by an Ateco Benz lorry that had veered off the road. The driver and two passengers on board, as well as another pedestrian, were injured. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Victoria Chitepo Hospital for post-mortem, while the injured are being treated at the same hospital.
