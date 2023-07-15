Police Confirm Death Of 7 People In Harare - Shamva Road Accident

5 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed two fatal road traffic accidents that occurred on July 13 and 14, 2023. The first accident happened at approximately 7:20 pm at the 18-kilometre mark along Harare-Shamva Road, where a Nissan Caravan carrying eight passengers veered off the road, overturned several times, and landed on its roof.

In a Twitter post seen by Pindula News, ZRP said seven people died, and two others were injured. The deceased were taken to Shamva Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured are receiving treatment at Bindura Hospital. Reads the report: