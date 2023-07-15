Tapiwa Makore Murder: Amnesty Opposes Death Penalty For Shamba And Makore Senior

Amnesty International opposes the death penalty in all cases without exception regardless of the nature of the crime, the characteristics of the offender, or the method used by the state to execute the prisoner. It is the premeditated and cold-blooded killing of a human being by the state in the name of justice. It violates the right to life as proclaimed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It is the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment.

While Amnesty International acknowledges the pain and anguish felt by Tapiwa’s family following the death of Tapiwa Makore, the death penalty is never the appropriate response and must never be used in any circumstances anywhere in the world. In opposing the death penalty, Amnesty International in no way seeks to minimize or condone the crimes for which those sentenced to death were convicted. Anyone found guilty of a crime after a fair trial that meets international standards should be held accountable without resort to the death penalty.

Zimbabwean authorities must abolish the death penalty for all crimes

There is no credible evidence that the death penalty has a greater deterrent effect on crime than prison terms. Amnesty International is urging the authorities in Zimbabwe to commute all death sentences to prison terms. Also, we call on the Zimbabwean authorities to establish an official moratorium on executions with a view to abolishing the death penalty for all crimes.