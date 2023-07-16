2023/24 PSL Results And Fixtures For Matchday 15

10 minutes ago

Dynamos Football Club emerged victorious against Chicken Inn in Premier Soccer League (PSL) matchday 15 held at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, propelling them to the fourth position on the league table. The Glamour Boys team made four changes to their starting 11 from last week. Elvis, Chikona, Denver Mukamba, and Musiiwa were included in the starting lineup. The substitutes for the match included a total of nine players.

Below are the results of matches played across the country on Saturday, as well as fixtures for today’s matches:

Saturday’s Results:

Chicken Inn 0 – 2 Dynamos

Kariba 0 – 0 Sheasham

Manica Diamonds 1 – 0 Cranborne Bullets

FC Platinum 0 – 1 Yadah

Ngezi 0 – 1 Simba Bhora

CAPS United 2 – 0 Green Fuel

Sunday’s Fixtures:

All matches will commence at 1500 hours CAT and include:

