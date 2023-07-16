Pindula|Search Pindula
2023/24 PSL Results And Fixtures For Matchday 15

10 minutes ago
Sun, 16 Jul 2023 11:01:19 GMT
Dynamos Football Club emerged victorious against Chicken Inn in Premier Soccer League (PSL) matchday 15 held at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, propelling them to the fourth position on the league table. The Glamour Boys team made four changes to their starting 11 from last week. Elvis, Chikona, Denver Mukamba, and Musiiwa were included in the starting lineup. The substitutes for the match included a total of nine players.

Below are the results of matches played across the country on Saturday, as well as fixtures for today’s matches:

Saturday’s Results:

  • Chicken Inn 0 – 2 Dynamos
  • Kariba 0 – 0 Sheasham
  • Manica Diamonds 1 – 0 Cranborne Bullets
  • FC Platinum 0 – 1 Yadah
  • Ngezi 0 – 1 Simba Bhora
  • CAPS United 2 – 0 Green Fuel

Sunday’s Fixtures:

All matches will commence at 1500 hours CAT and include:

  • Triangle United vs Bulawayo Chiefs
  • Black Rhinos vs Hwange
  • Herentals vs Highlanders

Highlanders, who have a game in hand against Herentals, are the current log leaders with 28 points from 14 matches. Ngezi follows closely with 27 points, while Manica Diamonds holds third place with 26 points. Dynamos and FC Platinum complete the top five with 25 points each.

Barbourfields StadiumChicken Inn FCDenver MukambaDynamos FCFC PlatinumHighlandersPremier Soccer League (PSL)

