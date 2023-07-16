Govt Increases Civil Servants' Salaries, Says It Aims To Restore US$540

4 minutes ago

The Government of Zimbabwe has announced a salary increase of US$50 for civil servants, effective from June, with the local currency portion being pegged at the equivalent of US$150 at the prevailing interbank rate. Negotiations for further reviews of conditions of services are continuing.

Previously, government workers received a US$250 monthly Covid-19 allowance, while the rest of their remuneration was denominated in the local currency. The Treasury is working towards raising workers’ salaries to pre-October 2018 levels of US$540 per month for the least-paid employee.

The new salary package was tabled during a recent meeting of the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC), a platform that brings together the Government and worker representatives to discuss conditions of service. The Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima stated that the package was meant to cushion workers from the rising cost of living. The salaries will continue to be raised until the workers’ demands are met. He told The Sunday Mail:

