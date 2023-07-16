Motorist Flees Leaving Car With Marijuana At A Police Roadblock

9 minutes ago

A motorist from Chiweshe reportedly panicked and fled a police roadblock in Glendale and left his car behind with 360g of marijuana on the block.

The motorist, Vitas Chigwanda (27), was later taken to Concession magistrates courts, where he appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

What Happened?

On July 13, the police stopped Chigwanda at the 40-kilometre peg along the Glendale-Chiweshe highway. Chigwanda panicked, disembarked from the car, and fled. The police searched the vehicle and found 360g of dagga. Chigwanda returned to the scene several hours later and was subsequently arrested. He was remanded in custody until July 17.

