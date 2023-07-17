Update: Police Name 5 Victims Of Stallion Cruise Bus Accident

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has named the victims of the Stallion Cruise Bus accident that occurred in Binga on Sunday July 16, 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said five people were killed in the accident. Reads the statement:

ZRP PRESS STATEMENT 17TH JULY 2023 UPDATE ON THE FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INVOLVING A STALLION CRUISE BUS AT THE 5 KILOMETRE PEG ALONG BINGA-SIABUWA ROAD

The Zimbabwe Republic Police announces the names of the five victims who were killed in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 16th July 2023 at the five kilometre peg along Binga-Siabuwa Road, near Masumu Bridge, Samende area. Twenty four (24) other passengers were injured.

The five (5) victims have been identified by their next of kin as listed:-

