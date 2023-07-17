Update: Police Name 5 Victims Of Stallion Cruise Bus Accident

Update: Police Name 5 Victims Of Stallion Cruise Bus Accident5 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has named the victims of the Stallion Cruise Bus accident that occurred in Binga on Sunday July 16, 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said five people were killed in the accident. Reads the statement:
ZRP PRESS STATEMENT 17TH JULY 2023 UPDATE ON THE FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INVOLVING A STALLION CRUISE BUS AT THE 5 KILOMETRE PEG ALONG BINGA-SIABUWA ROAD
The Zimbabwe Republic Police announces the names of the five victims who were killed in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 16th July 2023 at the five kilometre peg along Binga-Siabuwa Road, near Masumu Bridge, Samende area. Twenty four (24) other passengers were injured.
The five (5) victims have been identified by their next of kin as listed:-
- Peter Pendas Munsaka (36), a male adult of Magobo Village, Siabuwa, Binga,
- Shadreck Munkuli (37), a male adult of Siachiyanze 4 Village, Sinampande, Binga,
- Rosemary Mwinde (43), a female adult,
- Kinizi Munsaka (3), a female juvenile of Kaningo Village, Sinampande, Siabuwa,
- Maria Mudenda (61), a female adult of Mukovela Village, Nagangala area, Siabuwa, Binga.
The bodies of the victims were taken to Binga District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that drivers should exercise extreme caution on the country’s roads and adhere to stipulated speed limits. Above all, operators should ensure that public service vehicles do not exceed their stipulated load capacity to safeguard lives on the roads.
