City Of Harare Warns Home Seekers Over Fake Offer Letters

The City of Harare has advised residents and home seekers who recently acquired offer letters for land to visit the Town House to verify the authenticity of the documents.
In a public notice, Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango said that some corrupt officials have been generating offer letters without Council authority and parcelling out land on wetlands. Reads the notice:
It has come to our attention that there are several offer letters that are being generated and offered without Council authority.Feedback
The majority of these offer letters are being backdated before being fraudulently offered to unsuspecting home seekers who are then instructed to settle on wetlands and land meant for other purposes.
Council is therefore calling on individuals who recently ‘acquired’ stands from the City of Harare to come forward with their offer letter and proof of payment to the TOWN CLERK’S OFFICE AT TOWN HOUSE for verification.
Please note that Council will not be held responsible for any offer letters or allocations that were and are still being fraudulently acquired.
Over the years, politically-connected land barons have been illegally selling land to desperate home seekers and prejudicing local authorities of millions of dollars.
Residents have also suffered financial losses when local authorities destroy homes built on land acquired illegally.
