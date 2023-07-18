Four Perish In Mabvuku Turn Off Head-on Collision

3 minutes ago

Four people were killed along the Harare-Mutare Road near Mabvuku turn-off on Monday, 17 July, at around 5.30 AM following a head-on collision involving two Honda Fit cars.

Police said a Honda Fit vehicle with four passengers on board hit a pedestrian before veering to the right where it collided head-on with another Honda Fit vehicle with one passenger on board.

On Tuesday, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi released the names of three (3) of the four (4) accused victims. They are:

