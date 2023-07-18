Four Perish In Mabvuku Turn Off Head-on Collision

Four Perish In Mabvuku Turn Off Head-on Collision3 minutes ago
Four people were killed along the Harare-Mutare Road near Mabvuku turn-off on Monday, 17 July, at around 5.30 AM following a head-on collision involving two Honda Fit cars.
Police said a Honda Fit vehicle with four passengers on board hit a pedestrian before veering to the right where it collided head-on with another Honda Fit vehicle with one passenger on board.
On Tuesday, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi released the names of three (3) of the four (4) accused victims. They are:
- Roseline Mudzimbasekwa (38), a female adult of Zimre Park, Harare
- Sharon Chigwada (46), a female adult of New Mabvuku, Harare
- Sharon Chigwada (46), a female adult of New Mabvuku, Harare
Asst Comm Nyathi said the other victim’s next of kin has not yet been located. He implored drivers to exercise caution on the roads to prevent the loss of lives.
More: Pindula News