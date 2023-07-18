Minister Calls A Senior Cop "Stupid" And "A Dog" For Arresting ZANU PF Activist

The Chirumanzu South MP also threatened to deal with the police officer.

Rwodzi told the senior cop that she will deal with him “in front of (Godwin) Matanga”, the Police Commissioner-General. She was recorded saying:

I will finish with you. Do you think CCC will win? Urimbwa (you are a dog), you are stupid go and report wherever you want. I am going to finish you, Matsa. I will fight you to the end. Urimbwa (you are a dog).

The police officer, however, stood his ground insisting that he was only doing his job. He said:

Mai Rwodzi, you don’t have to be personal and call me stupid.

But Rwodzi told the cop that he should report her for calling him an idiot.

She said he should have discussed the matter with his superior and other officers at the station before opening a docket against a ZANU PF activist.

Rwodzi also said she will not be lectured about laws because she was responsible for making laws in the country as a Member of Parliament.

