Coltart Vows To Tackle Corruption If Elected Bulawayo Mayor

Responding to reports of him likely to land to mayoral position, Coltart said it was too early to talk about that. He said:

There is a lot of talk about me being mayor. I am not counting those particular chickens before they hatch. There is a process, I must be elected as councillor for Ward 4, the CCC will have to have a majority number of councillors and then I would have to secure the support of other councillors to become mayor. It is a long road to travel in that regard, so I am not making any assumptions in that regard.

Coltart said his vision of Bulawayo was to eradicate corruption and make the city attractive to investors. He said:

If I am to sum up my vision for the city, it is to clean up Bulawayo. It has become clear in my mind that one of the reasons why Bulawayo is not working is because of corruption which has become endemic. Bulawayo is not working because of corruption, it is driving away potential investors. I want our city to have more investments and we can do that by eradicating corruption, which has become endemic.

Bulawayo, like most urban councils in Zimbabwe, is controlled by opposition councillors but service delivery has continued to deteriorate over the years.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment