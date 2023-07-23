ZIMPARKS Suspends Two Senior Officials Over Procurement Irregularities Allegations

ZIMPARKS had earlier been accused by a group of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) of threatening to cancel tenders awarded to them. The SMEs supply ZIMPARKS with supplies through tenders and Request for Quote (RFQ), and have accused senior officials at ZIMPARKS of attempting to create a corrupt procurement system. The SMEs had written to the office of the President and Cabinet expressing their concerns over the matter. Reads the letter:

We also seek to bring to the President’s attention that the move by the parastatal is digressing from national policies on Youth and Women Empowerment. The move was communicated by on Brian Mupandawana who visited all SMEs providing procurement services to the environment entity. We believe that a wave of corruption is now game of the day at the parastatal and this is now affecting the survival of our local businesses. We are kindly requesting our President through the responsible ministry to intervene on our behalf. We are living up to the Vision of the President in making Zimbabwe great using our own local SMEs, hence “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”. Anyone who clamps down on Women and Youths is an enemy of the Second Republic and Vision 2030.

Tinashe Farawo has denied the accusations made by the SMEs that senior officials at ZIMPARKS were attempting to create a corrupt procurement system.

Corruption and tender scandals have been a recurring issue in government parastatals in Zimbabwe. The Auditor General often reports corrupt activities in the awarding of tenders and procurement processes, with some senior officials being implicated in the scandals. These scandals have resulted in financial losses for the government and have undermined the public’s trust in the institutions.

