Mutambara Says Mnangagwa Missed An Opportunity To Unite Zimbabwe After Mugabe's Removal

4 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa missed the chance to unite a divided Zimbabwe and steer the country towards a new trajectory after the military-assisted coup that toppled long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017, according to former deputy prime minister Arthur Mutambara.

Mutambara believes that Mnangagwa failed to use the moment of the coup to adopt a team Zimbabwe approach that would have united the country’s political factions. Instead, he continued with polarising politics, copying the handbook of Mugabe’s rule, according to opposition parties, Mutambara added.

Mutambara argues that there was an opportunity for change, but it was squandered by a lack of intelligence and strategic thinking. He insists that a different leader in 2017 could have created an opportunity to delink with the past and create a Zimbabwean moment, rather than a Zanu PF moment. He said:

