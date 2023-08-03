CCC Supporter Stoned To Death By ZANU PF Supporters

3 minutes ago

A supporter of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, CCC, was stoned to death in Harare’s Glen View township by ZANU PF supporters who attacked a rally. A video circulating on social media shows ZANU PF youths following a truck with opposition supporters, with both sides shouting at each other. The attack escalated into stone-throwing, resulting in the death of Tinashe Chitsunge. The incident occurred just 20 days before the upcoming elections in Zimbabwe.

This tragic event highlights the ongoing political tensions in the country and raises concerns about the safety and security of opposition supporters during the election campaign. Zimbabwe has a history of violence during the election period, with politically motivated violence and intimidation being reported in many of the country’s past elections. This has been a major concern for both domestic and international observers, who have called for greater efforts to ensure free and fair elections and to prevent violence and intimidation.

In the 2008 elections in Zimbabwe, ZANU PF candidate, President Robert Mugabe, lost the presidential election to MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai but did not concede defeat, leading to a runoff election. In the lead-up to the runoff, there was a surge in politically motivated violence and intimidation, with reports of attacks on opposition supporters and violence at rallies. Tsvangirai eventually withdrew from the race, citing concerns about the safety of his supporters, leading to Mugabe’s reelection. The violence that occurred before the runoff election was widely condemned by the international community and highlighted the need for greater efforts to ensure free and fair elections in Zimbabwe. Mugabe was eventually forced to settle for a Government of National Unity as a compromise.

