Kasukuwere's Hearing On Disqualification From Presidential Race Set For August 8, 2023

6 minutes ago

The hearing of Saviour Kasukuwere’s application for direct access to the Constitutional Court, challenging his disqualification from the presidential race in Zimbabwe’s 2023 elections, has been set for August 8, 2023. Justice Paddington Garwe made the decision after a case management meeting on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Kasukuwere’s lawyer, Jaqueline Sande, announced that submissions and arguments are due by August 5, 2023. She said: