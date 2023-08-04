UPDATE: Police Arrest Murder Suspect Saratoga Masere

4 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested Satoga Masere in connection with previously mentioned murder and attempted murder cases which occurred on the 3rd of August 2023 at a residence on Cypress Road, Lochinvar, Harare. According to the official statement seen by Pindula News, Saratoga assaulted Lameck Nguwo Mazvunara (73) with an iron bar and subsequently barricaded himself in the dining room. Deno Mpofu (40) attempted to apprehend the suspect but tragically succumbed to a fatal stab wound to the chest inflicted by a knife.

The ZRP issued an update, confirming the arrest of Saratoga Masere at Masere Village, Chief Musana, Bindura, following a scuffle with both the Police and community members. Police announced on Friday afternoon that a second person among those stabbed by Saratoga has died bring the death toll to two. Police said: