UPDATE: Police Arrest Murder Suspect Saratoga Masere4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested Satoga Masere in connection with previously mentioned murder and attempted murder cases which occurred on the 3rd of August 2023 at a residence on Cypress Road, Lochinvar, Harare. According to the official statement seen by Pindula News, Saratoga assaulted Lameck Nguwo Mazvunara (73) with an iron bar and subsequently barricaded himself in the dining room. Deno Mpofu (40) attempted to apprehend the suspect but tragically succumbed to a fatal stab wound to the chest inflicted by a knife.
The ZRP issued an update, confirming the arrest of Saratoga Masere at Masere Village, Chief Musana, Bindura, following a scuffle with both the Police and community members. Police announced on Friday afternoon that a second person among those stabbed by Saratoga has died bring the death toll to two. Police said:
Reference is made to the Lochinvar murder and attempted murder cases as reported on the ZRP Twitter account on 03/08/23. The ZRP reports that Saratoga Masere has been arrested at Masere Village, Chief Musana, Bindura after a scuffle with the Police and members of the community. He is now being taken to Harare for the due process of the law to take its course. We thank the Bindura Community for assisting the Police in apprehending the suspect. The Police sadly confirm that one of the injured victims, Lameck Nguwo Mazvunara (70), has died. This brings the death toll to two. Meanwhile, the other two injured victims are still in hospital.Feedback
Law enforcement agencies consistently stress the significance of peacefully resolving conflicts to prevent avoidable loss of life. There has been an observed increase in cases of fatalities resulting from domestic issues since approximately 2020, leading some to posit that COVID-19 has taken a toll on certain segments of society.
