CCC Advises Supporters To Accept ZANU PF's Goods Says They Were Funded By Taxes
Citizens Coalition for Change’s (CCC) parliamentary candidate for Epworth North, Zivai Mhetu, has advised opposition supporters not to hesitate in accepting ZANU PF’s goods, such as maize meal and fast food, as their taxes already fund them.
Speaking at a constituency rally in Epworth’s Overspill Shopping Centre, Mhetu emphasised that supporters should not resist the ruling party’s offers but should instead express their dissatisfaction by voting against them on August 23. Mhetu said:
You are the ones who told me not to worry about Passion Java who organised people in this constituency and promised them mastondido. You told me not to worry about Kembo Mohadi’s visit saying you knew he was just trying to confuse you,” said Mhetu.Feedback
Mohadi organised people and gave them mealie meal. Take that mealie meal whenever it is handed out, that is ours, we paid for that its not theirs to give.
Wherever there is a meeting where people are given Chicken Inn, do not resist go and take it, that is our money, you will be spending your money.
Remember you are not fools, you are clever, just punish them on August 23, vote them out and ensure a brighter future for your children.
The comments were made in light of reports that ZANU PF officials are coercing villagers to attend party rallies. CCC President Nelson Chamisa has advocated for a strategy in which opposition supporters engage in self-protective measures, including attending ZANU PF rallies, especially in politically volatile areas. These rallies often involve the distribution of gifts after President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s speeches, such as loaves of bread with Mnangagwa’s face imprinted on the packaging, as seen in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo.
