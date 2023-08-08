Fadzayi Mahere: Political Intimidation And Violence Deter Women From Leadership

7 minutes ago

The spokesperson for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Fadzayi Mahere, has highlighted political intimidation and violence as significant factors contributing to women’s reluctance to assume political leadership positions. This reluctance is evident in the low participation rate of only 11% of women in this year’s general elections, despite women comprising the majority of the country’s population. Among the 11 individuals vying for the presidency, Elisabeth Valerio of the United Zimbabwe Alliance is the sole female candidate.

In the previous 2018 elections, there were a record-breaking four female contenders for the presidency. However, when candidate registration closed for the National Assembly in this election cycle, the major political parties had fielded fewer than 12% women candidates each. In the National Assembly, there are 70 women candidates compared to 637 men across 210 constituencies, representing a meagre 11% of the overall candidate pool, a decline from the 14% figure in 2018.

During a recent press conference in Harare, Fadzayi Mahere of the Citizens Coalition for Change emphasized that the hostile political environment in the country acts as a deterrent for women actively engaging in politics. She said:

