Chief Charumbira Says He Won't Seek Re-election At The National Chiefs’ Council

Chief Charumbira Says He Won't Seek Re-election At The National Chiefs’ Council5 minutes ago
National Chiefs’ Council president, Chief Fortune Charumbira, has announced that he will not be seeking re-election to the helm of the national traditional chiefs’ body at the upcoming polls scheduled for tomorrow. Chief Mtshane Khumalo, the current deputy of Matabeleland North province, is believed to be a leading contender to succeed Chief Charumbira, who has served two terms.
The National Chiefs’ Council is holding a meeting in Bulawayo in preparation for the elections to elect a new president and deputy, who will automatically become Members of Parliament as Senators.
Last week, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) held successful elections to choose 36 chiefs into the National Chiefs’ Council, officially commencing the 2023 harmonized elections.
Chief Charumbira was overwhelmingly voted back as one of the five Chiefs’ Council members from Masvingo province after defeating Chief Neromwe (Mr. Clemence Madzingo) of Zaka by 27 votes to 7. He is also the president of the Pan-African Parliament.
Chief Khumalo praised Chief Charumbira for his exceptional leadership skills, which saw him gain the support of all African regions to become PAP leader. He described Chief Charumbira as a pillar and a sanctuary of Zimbabwe’s traditional leadership institution, with his exemplary leadership representing the ethos of the past, present, and future.
The National Chiefs’ Council unanimously resolved to deploy Chief Charumbira to an “appropriate post” where the organization can continue tapping into his wisdom while he continues to serve as PAP leader. The council believes that Chief Charumbira’s expertise and leadership are still required to strengthen the traditional leadership institution in Zimbabwe.
Chief Chundu of Mashonaland West and Chief Siansali of Matabeleland North echoed the same sentiments, stating that Chief Charumbira’s tremendous experience nationally and internationally must not be ignored. They emphasized that the traditional leadership institution requires his guidance and services.