Chief Charumbira Says He Won't Seek Re-election At The National Chiefs’ Council

National Chiefs’ Council president, Chief Fortune Charumbira, has announced that he will not be seeking re-election to the helm of the national traditional chiefs’ body at the upcoming polls scheduled for tomorrow. Chief Mtshane Khumalo, the current deputy of Matabeleland North province, is believed to be a leading contender to succeed Chief Charumbira, who has served two terms.

The National Chiefs’ Council is holding a meeting in Bulawayo in preparation for the elections to elect a new president and deputy, who will automatically become Members of Parliament as Senators.

Last week, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) held successful elections to choose 36 chiefs into the National Chiefs’ Council, officially commencing the 2023 harmonized elections.

