WATCH: ZANU PF Official Tells Villagers Their Vote Isn't Secret

7 minutes ago

A ZANU PF official named Mecky Jaravaza has caused alarm after being filmed informing villagers that their vote is not confidential. Jaravaza, a candidate for the 2023 National Assembly elections in the Zvishavane-Ngezi constituency, stated that ZANU PF agents would track the serial numbers of ballot papers to identify voters supporting the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Jaravaza stated that traditional leaders, such as village heads and party cell group leaders, will lead villagers to facilitate voting for the ruling party. This revelation, occurring 11 days prior to Zimbabwe’s upcoming harmonised elections, intensifies fears regarding the fairness and integrity of the electoral process. Watch the video below for more:

Past elections in Zimbabwe have witnessed instances of voter intimidation, exacerbating concerns that the electorate is likely to comply reluctantly, fearing potential violence and the denial of social welfare assistance. In 2008, some opposition supporters faced physical assault or even lost their lives due to their support for the opposition.

