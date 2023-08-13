Armed Robbers Get Away With US$100 0000

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
A Bindura-based company specializing in the trade of gold experienced a substantial loss exceeding US$100,000 when a group of eight unidentified male suspects, armed with a total of seven pistols, carried out an attack on the company premises last Friday.
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the National Spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), confirmed the incident, which occurred in Chiwaridzo Two. He expressed suspicions that the robbery may have involved insiders. Nyathi said:
We are investigating a case of armed robbery in which a mining company in Bindura lost US$104 000 after 8 armed robbers pounced on the premises and vanished with cash. We are told that the armed robbers attacked the security guard and the staff before taking cash and the firearm.Feedback
We suspect an inside job because the robbers went straight to the safe and in this we implore employers to screen their employees. As the Police, we want to warn armed robbers that as Police we are not going back,
This recent incident of armed robbery occurs amid ongoing efforts by law enforcement to apprehend a group of seven suspected armed robbers. These individuals have been implicated in a series of robberies across the country and are believed to be evading capture by seeking refuge in neighbouring nations.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has previously emphasized the importance for businesses to refrain from storing large sums of money on their premises. Zimbabwe has experienced economic challenges in the past, including hyperinflation and a period of currency instability. These events may have eroded trust in the banking system for some individuals, leading them to prefer to keep their money physically at home.
