Doctor Testified Marry Revealed Mnangagwa's Alleged 2018 Assassination Attempt On VP Chiwenga

She scolded me and shouted at me.

Nurses reported to me that the suspect was interfering with and hindering the administration of drugs to the complainant.

The suspect insisted that l had to start giving the complainant pethidine.

However, it is a highly addictive narcotic analgesic, which l refused to do.

There were continuous calls, messages and persistent demands by the suspect for the discharge of the complainant.

The suspect started from the beginning and consistently told me that his Excellency the President of Zimbabwe wanted to kill the complainant (Chiwenga) starting with the grenade attack.

Chiwenga survived an explosion at a political rally in 2018, where numerous individuals were injured, and three security aides tragically lost their lives. Mnangagwa, who was leaving the podium after addressing Zanu PF supporters when the explosion happened, escaped unhurt.

Dr Sieling said he received a call from John Mangwiro, the Health deputy minister, in December 2018 asking him to attend to Chiwenga at the Fire Ice Hotel in Pretoria. Sieling stated that he had extensive discussions with Chiwenga in the presence of the suspect, Mary Mubaiwa. He said just before their departure, Mubaiwa gave him $1,900, although he was uncertain of its purpose and considered it a gift for his assistance.

On June 23, 2019, Mangwiro called Sieling again, informing him that Chiwenga was critically ill and required admission to the High Care unit at NetCare Pretoria Hospital. Sieling made the necessary arrangements but waited until 9:40 PM without Chiwenga being brought to the hospital, prompting him to investigate at the Sheraton Hotel where he had been booked. At the hotel, Mubaiwa introduced Sieling to Dr. Bruce Peck.

Sieling said he told them that Chiwenga would die if not admitted to the hospital. Seven days before Chiwenga’s discharge, Sieling visited his room and noticed excessive sedation since the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) discharge. Sieling requested a urine specimen, which appeared normal. However, a member of Chiwenga’s security team informed Sieling that the retired general was being administered Pethidine.

Sieling arranged for a cystoscopy to extract a specimen, confirming the presence of Pethidine. However, he was unable to identify the person responsible for administering it. Sieling mentioned that Mnangagwa requested a report on the situation, and Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda visited South Africa to check on Chiwenga’s health.

Sieling suspected that a member of Chiwenga’s security team might have administered dangerous drugs. Sieling expressed concern for Chiwenga’s need for additional therapy. Prosecutors allege that Mubaiwa intended to remove life support devices while Chiwenga was critically ill in a Pretoria hospital. Chiwenga later received successful treatment in China.

The case has been adjourned until August 28.

