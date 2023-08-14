Police Have Justified The Use Of Tear Gas To Disperse CCC Supporters

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has justified the use of tear gas to disperse supporters of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) during a rally in Masvingo that was addressed by Nelson Chamisa. In an official statement seen by Pindula News, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police national spokesperson, said that the CCC supporters became unruly and posed a threat to law enforcement officers. The statement clarifies that the CCC deviated from their initially notified rally times, leading to engagement between the police and CCC leadership. Reads the statement
POLICE CLARITY ON THE ALLEGED TEAR SMOKE AT MAMUTSE STADIUM, MASVINGO
The Zimbabwe Republic Police sets the record straight on what transpired during a Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) rally at Mamutse Stadium, Masvingo on 13th August 2023 between 1630 hours and 1830 hours.
Firstly the Regulating Authority had sanctioned the CCC rally at the stadium as duly notified by the party’s convenor, Martin Mureri, for 1000 hours to 1600 hours. However, the CCC leadership reneged on their notification times. Their rally actually started at 1645 hours with an address by the party leader Nelson Chamisa.Feedback
After an hour the Police engaged CCC’s National Organizing Secretary Amos Chibaya and his team who openly apologized for their non compliance with the rally notification times.
They agreed with the Regulating Authority to dismiss the crowd due to safety and security concerns over night rallies.
Suddenly the crowd became rowdy and started throwing stones to the police officers while threatening to set on fire two police vehicles. One police officer sustained injuries as a result of the stones attack. The Police had no option but to use tear smoke to disperse the violent crowd. This was safely done with no injuries to the public or any damage to property.
The police reiterate that night rallies are a security threat as this affects the safety of the public in general.
We urge political party leaders to properly organize their public gathering activities and avoid compromising the movement and security of the public by hosting multiple rallies in a single day, with some spilling into the night.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police appeals to political parties and their leaders to strictly adhere to the time frames specified in their rally notifications to the Regulating Authority in terms of the provisions of the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act, Chapter 11:23. This will assist in the effective maintenance of law and order in the country.
