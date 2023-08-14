Police Have Justified The Use Of Tear Gas To Disperse CCC Supporters

After an hour the Police engaged CCC’s National Organizing Secretary Amos Chibaya and his team who openly apologized for their non compliance with the rally notification times.

They agreed with the Regulating Authority to dismiss the crowd due to safety and security concerns over night rallies.

Suddenly the crowd became rowdy and started throwing stones to the police officers while threatening to set on fire two police vehicles. One police officer sustained injuries as a result of the stones attack. The Police had no option but to use tear smoke to disperse the violent crowd. This was safely done with no injuries to the public or any damage to property.

The police reiterate that night rallies are a security threat as this affects the safety of the public in general.

We urge political party leaders to properly organize their public gathering activities and avoid compromising the movement and security of the public by hosting multiple rallies in a single day, with some spilling into the night.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police appeals to political parties and their leaders to strictly adhere to the time frames specified in their rally notifications to the Regulating Authority in terms of the provisions of the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act, Chapter 11:23. This will assist in the effective maintenance of law and order in the country.

