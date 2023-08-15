Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Highlanders Fans Loot Alcohol From Kwekwe Supermarket
Highlanders Football Club has offered to assist the police in apprehending supporters who allegedly looted alcohol from a supermarket in Kwekwe.
B-Metro reported that the alleged looting spree occurred when a group of travelling Bosso fans ransacked a supermarket on their way from an away Castle Lager Premiership match against Ngezi Platinum Stars on 30 July 2023.
Highlanders had won the match 1-0 before the looting later that afternoon.
Speaking at a mid-year meeting held at the clubhouse last Sunday, Highlanders chairman Johnfat Sibanda, said:
It’s unfortunate that we still have supporters among us who continue to soil the name of the club by engaging in unruly behaviour.
We received complaints that a group of supporters who travelled for an away match looted a supermarket, stealing alcohol.
We can’t be certain if they are indeed Highlanders supporters because anyone can wear a Bosso jersey and behave in a manner that goes against the values, principles and tradition of Highlanders.
Police have been handed the security footage of the incident and if they ask us to assist them apprehend the culprits, we will certainly do so.
We have a security department that can assist us and say; the people on that footage are so and so, and these are their addresses.
Meanwhile, in the same mid-year meeting, club board chairman Luke Mnkandla, praised Highlanders fans for a peaceful 2023 half-season of the Castle Lager Premiership campaign. He said:
We would like to commend our members and supporters in general for good behaviour that has seen fewer cases of missile throwing at Barbourfields Stadium.
Throwing missiles and invading the pitch hurts the club financially so we are happy that the first half of the 2023 season has been peaceful.
In previous seasons, Highlanders has been fined more than US$20 000 by the Premier Soccer League for unruly behaviour by supporters.
