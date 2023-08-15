Highlanders Fans Loot Alcohol From Kwekwe Supermarket

Speaking at a mid-year meeting held at the clubhouse last Sunday, Highlanders chairman Johnfat Sibanda, said:

It’s unfortunate that we still have supporters among us who continue to soil the name of the club by engaging in unruly behaviour.

We received complaints that a group of supporters who travelled for an away match looted a supermarket, stealing alcohol.

We can’t be certain if they are indeed Highlanders supporters because anyone can wear a Bosso jersey and behave in a manner that goes against the values, principles and tradition of Highlanders.

Police have been handed the security footage of the incident and if they ask us to assist them apprehend the culprits, we will certainly do so.

We have a security department that can assist us and say; the people on that footage are so and so, and these are their addresses.