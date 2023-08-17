CCC Castigates Police Boss Over Claims "Murdered" Activist Tinashe Chitsunge Was Run Over By Truck

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
CCC Castigates Police Boss Over Claims "Murdered" Activist Tinashe Chitsunge Was Run Over By Truck8 minutes ago
Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) has criticised Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga over his remarks concerning the alleged murder of party activist Tinashe Edson Chitsunge on 03 August 2023 in Glen View 7, Harare.
According to reported eyewitness accounts, Chitsunge was stoned to death by suspected ZANU PF activists.
However, addressing delegates on an election observer mission in Harare on Wednesday, Matanga asserted that Chitsunge was run over by a truck that belonged to CCC.
In a statement issued this Thursday, CCC said Matanga’s remarks are “disheartening and regrettable.” Said the party:
This comment from the Police Commissioner General, who is supposed to be the moral compass, is both disheartening and regrettable.
It is a widely known fact that our member, Tafadzwa Chitsunge, was brutally attacked and killed by individuals associated with the ZANU PF party.
The Commissioner’s lack of honesty is evident, as his officers have already arrested and issued fake charges against over 10 individuals directly involved in this atrocious crime.
Were these individuals driving the same truck that Mr. Matanga alleged tragically ran over our member?
We demand an ethical and accountable police force, one that does not engage in propagating the agenda of any political party.
Our government will have a police service that serves and protects everyone.
Police say they have arrested 15 people so far in connection with Chitsunge’s death. The suspects were charged with a lesser charge of public violence and were freed on bail.
Watch ZRP Boss Godwin Matanga speaking in the video below:
More: Pindula News