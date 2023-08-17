CCC Castigates Police Boss Over Claims "Murdered" Activist Tinashe Chitsunge Was Run Over By Truck

In a statement issued this Thursday, CCC said Matanga’s remarks are “disheartening and regrettable.” Said the party:

This comment from the Police Commissioner General, who is supposed to be the moral compass, is both disheartening and regrettable.

It is a widely known fact that our member, Tafadzwa Chitsunge, was brutally attacked and killed by individuals associated with the ZANU PF party.

The Commissioner’s lack of honesty is evident, as his officers have already arrested and issued fake charges against over 10 individuals directly involved in this atrocious crime.

Were these individuals driving the same truck that Mr. Matanga alleged tragically ran over our member?

We demand an ethical and accountable police force, one that does not engage in propagating the agenda of any political party.

Our government will have a police service that serves and protects everyone.