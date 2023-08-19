ZRP: 19 Police Recruits Arrested For Beating The Public In Harare

Nineteen (19) Police recruits have been arrested and will face the due processes of the law.

The Commissioner-General of Police does not condone violent behaviour by any police officer and assures the public of the professionalism of police officers as they interact with the people of Zimbabwe and visitors.

Nyathi said further information regarding the incident will be provided at a later stage.

There have been calls to ascertain the authorities who deployed these police recruits. Some speculate that they may be ZANU PF supporters who were provided with police uniforms. Various individuals on social media have expressed their opinions, with some questioning the credibility of the recruits and others applauding the response taken. However, further details such as the recruits’ identities and recruitment process remain undisclosed.

Police brutality, particularly in major cities, is a recurring issue that persists before, during, and after elections. In 2018, during protests against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) delayed announcement of presidential results, six civilians lost their lives at the hands of the police and army in the CBD of Harare. As Zimbabwe prepares for the upcoming harmonised elections on August 23, ensuring peace is of utmost importance.

