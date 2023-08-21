Pindula|Search Pindula
LIST: Foreign Media Organisations Accredited To Cover Zimbabwe's 23 August Elections

Mon, 21 Aug 2023 13:28:29 GMT
Statement by the Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Ndavaningi Mangwana on international media organisations accredited to cover the 23 August 2023 general elections:

Zimbabwe holds Harmonised elections on Wednesday 23 August 2023. In line with His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s commitment to hold transparent, fair and credible elections, foreign and local observers have been invited and accredited.

International media organisations are also being accredited to cover the elections. So far, these are the organisations that have been accredited to cover the elections and more are being processed,

1. Channel Africa Radio

2. Radio Television Suisse

3. De Telegraaf

4. Financial Times

5. The Times

6. Zwelles Deutsches

7. CNN

8. The Daily Telegraph

9. ITV News

10. Newzroom Afrika

11. Agence France Presse (AFP)

12. NHK

13. Sky News

15. BBC

16. The Wall Street

17. The Economist

18. Associated Press (AP)

19. NOS

20. NationTV Kenya

21. Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC)

22. SABC News

23. France24

24. Reuters

Feedback