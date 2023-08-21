LIST: Foreign Media Organisations Accredited To Cover Zimbabwe's 23 August Elections

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
LIST: Foreign Media Organisations Accredited To Cover Zimbabwe's 23 August Elections5 minutes ago
Statement by the Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Ndavaningi Mangwana on international media organisations accredited to cover the 23 August 2023 general elections:
Zimbabwe holds Harmonised elections on Wednesday 23 August 2023. In line with His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s commitment to hold transparent, fair and credible elections, foreign and local observers have been invited and accredited.
International media organisations are also being accredited to cover the elections. So far, these are the organisations that have been accredited to cover the elections and more are being processed,Feedback
1. Channel Africa Radio
2. Radio Television Suisse
3. De Telegraaf
4. Financial Times
5. The Times
6. Zwelles Deutsches
7. CNN
8. The Daily Telegraph
9. ITV News
10. Newzroom Afrika
11. Agence France Presse (AFP)
12. NHK
13. Sky News
14. CNN
15. BBC
16. The Wall Street
17. The Economist
18. Associated Press (AP)
19. NOS
20. NationTV Kenya
21. Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC)
22. SABC News
23. France24
24. Reuters
More: Pindula News
Tags
1 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals