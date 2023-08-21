LIST: Foreign Media Organisations Accredited To Cover Zimbabwe's 23 August Elections

Statement by the Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Ndavaningi Mangwana on international media organisations accredited to cover the 23 August 2023 general elections:

Zimbabwe holds Harmonised elections on Wednesday 23 August 2023. In line with His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s commitment to hold transparent, fair and credible elections, foreign and local observers have been invited and accredited.

International media organisations are also being accredited to cover the elections. So far, these are the organisations that have been accredited to cover the elections and more are being processed,

Feedback