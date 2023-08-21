No One Can Teach Zimbabwe About Democracy - Mnangagwa

No one should come and tell us, “Are your elections free, fair and transparent?’ Nonsense!”

… I want to make this clear; no one is qualified to teach us democracy. We were never given our democracy on a silver platter, we spent 16 solid years of an armed struggle for us to become independent.

No one should assume any role to teach us democracy, we fought for it. We acquired it ourselves.

It’s us who have the right to talk about democracy because we fought for it; we have the right to talk about independence because we fought for it, and about sovereignty because we fought for it.

This was our main goal, many of our brothers and sisters perished for it.

It is we who want free and fair elections, we are not doing this to please anybody, and we want it ourselves.