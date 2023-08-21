Voters Not Required To Wear Masks At Polling Stations - ZEC

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Voters Not Required To Wear Masks At Polling Stations - ZEC3 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said that voters do not need to wear masks at polling stations on 23 August for them to be allowed to cast their votes.
This comes amid some social media reports claiming that voters without masks will not be allowed to vote in general elections on Wednesday.
Wearing masks was one of the protocols that were introduced at the height of the coronavirus crisis in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Zimbabwe officially lifted the mandatory wearing of masks and the requirement for tourists to produce COVID-19 vaccination certificates and negative PCR tests at the country’s points of entry in June this year.
The decision came after the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that the disease was no longer a public health emergency of international concern in May.
In a statement, ZEC said it is important for those who are feeling unwell or displaying symptoms of illness to consider wearing masks. It said:
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission advises all voters that there is no requirement for a voter to put on a mask when visiting a polling station.
However, those with symptoms related to COVID-19 may put on their masks for the safety of others.
Nevertheless, all voters will be sanitized before entering the polling station.
More: Pindula News