ZEC Pledges To Post Election Results Outside Polling Stations

ZEC Pledges To Post Election Results Outside Polling Stations7 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has dismissed as fake news messages circulating on social media platforms claiming that results from the 23 August elections will not be posted outside Polling stations.
In a statement, ZEC said it will post all election results outside Polling stations, Ward collation centres, and Constituency collation centres, as well as the National collation centre. ZEC said:
In terms of the law, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will post all election results outside Polling stations, Ward collation centres, Constituency collation centres, as well as the National collation centre, contrary to fake statements circulating on social media.Feedback
The public is being urged to desist from circulating fake news that may cause alarm and despondency as the country heads for the Harmonised Elections on 23 August 2023.
Section 64 of the Electoral Act requires that after counting ballots, the presiding officer must display the completed v11 to candidates/agents, provide each with a copy, affix it outside the polling station and transmit a copy to the ward centre.
