I'm Preparing Zimbabwe's Next Cabinet - Chamisa

There is no way we will not [win]. Some people think there is going to be a repeat of 2018. Not this time. We are not donor-funded. We are funded by the citizens.

We will not accept failure by ZEC [Zimbabwe Electoral Commission] to fix V11s on polling stations. We will start the celebrations on Thursday.

Tomorrow [Tuesday] we are tying up loose ends. We have managed to provide polling agents to all 12 374 polling stations…

Let’s guard against theft. Let’s stay at the polling stations, 300 metres away and guard against the theft of our vote.

There is no rigging that they can do that we are not aware of.

Chamisa accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of gerrymandering electoral boundaries and imposing double candidates on the CCC.

He also said he met election observers on Monday and briefed them on electoral irregularities.

Election campaigning ended on Monday and candidates are not allowed to campaign this Tuesday, 22 August.

Wednesday, 23 August, the day of the elections, has been declared a public holiday through a Government Gazette announcement.

