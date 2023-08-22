Kazembe Warns "Mischief Makers" During And After Elections

As the Security Forces, mandated to ensure lasting peace and security for all citizens, we remain vigilant, committed and determined to ensure that the prevailing peace and harmony is sustained, now and after the voting day.

Nevertheless, as we approach the voting day, we have noted with concern, several threats to national peace and security emanating from the actions of some political actors, whose conduct and pronouncements are tantamount to inciting violence before and after the voting period. These threats are illegal and in violation of the country’s laws.

The Security Forces have put in place adequate measures to decisively deal with the perpetrators and to guarantee sustained peace.

We have noted that, from the onset, His Excellency, President Emmerson MNANGAGWA has preached the gospel of peace, emphasizing the need for all political actors to encourage their supporters to be peaceful.

However, despite this clear call, some political leaders have chosen a different path, never at any time pronouncing themselves on the need to promote peace.

Rather, we have witnessed clear threats of violence in the event of unfavorable results for some.

The Security Forces are aware of machinations by some political leaders who are encouraging their supporters to picket around polling stations in the name of “defending their vote”.

We also know that some political parties are currently recruiting youths from urban areas, for deployment in some rural areas where they would co-ordinate these so-called “defend the vote” antics.

We are, however, aware that these conduct are machinations aimed at inciting violence. Section 90 of the Electoral Act and Sections 8 and 10 of the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act, prohibit gathering around Polling Stations and any unauthorized congregations, respectively.

This mischief must stop. The Security Forces are ready to descend on any persons who will be caught on the wrong side of the law.

The Security Forces are also alive to efforts by some local organisations and their international partners to deploy illegal communication systems in order to unlawfully transmit and announce unofficial and fake election results.

Anyone who intends to transmit and announce election results outside the mandate of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has no good intentions for the country’s peace and security.

As such, the transmission and publication of results by any person or body other than ZEC is unlawful, criminal and will be dealt with accordingly.

We have also noticed unprecedented interest and unwarranted interference in internal political processes by some local actors whose activities endanger our national security.

Some of these organisations have gone beyond observation and literally want to monitor and supervise electoral processes.

The State is ready to invoke the necessary instruments to deal with these also been other subversive organisatons.

There have been international players who have partnered with some subversive local players to deploy people in the country disguised as election observers/ researchers, yet in reality, are engaged in activities that threaten peace in the country. Such characters will be exposed and deported without fear.

The nation is assured that the Security Forces are fully prepared to deploy all their might throughout the election season and beyond in order to deal with any mischief makers.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police, in particular, will be adequately deployed to ensure that people exercise their political rights in peace.

This statement, therefore, serves to warn all those who wish to disturb the peace and tranquility that we, as the Security Forces, will not hesitate to defend the Constitution in order to please a few individuals who have no interest in the sustenance of national peace and security.

Zimbabweans have the right to elect the leaders they want in peace. Those who win the imminent elections are expected to demonstrate magnanimity as they celebrate their victory.

Likewise, those who will emerge unsuccessful should gracefully accept the will of the people and encourage their supporters to embrace the outcome.

On behalf of the Security Services, I wish the country a peaceful election and conduct that demonstrates the matured democracy that we have become.

