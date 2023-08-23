4PM On Voting Day And Some Harare Polling Stations Have Not Opened Yet

The three polling stations are in Harare’s Ward 26 under Glenview North Constituency.

Electoral officials said they were waiting for the arrival of ballot papers.

In Harare, only 23% of voting stations open on time while in Bulawayo 75% of polling stations opened an hour or more late.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said the delays in the opening of pols were caused by delays in the printing of the ballot paper arising from numerous Court challenges.

ZEC said that in Masvingo, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South provinces, 100% of polling stations opened at 7 AM.

In Midlands and Mashonaland West provinces, 99% of polling stations reportedly opened at 7 AM, while in Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East provinces, 95% of polling stations opened at 7 AM.

ZEC said 85% of polling stations opened at 7 AM in Manicaland, while in Bulawayo, 75% of polling stations opened at 8:15 AM.

