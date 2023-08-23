FULL TEXT: ZEC Speaks On Delays In Voting

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
FULL TEXT: ZEC Speaks On Delays In Voting3 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced that voting has started for the 2023 harmonised elections although some polling stations did not open on time due to the late deployment of election material. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the commission said delays in the opening have largely been caused by delays in printing of the ballot paper arising from numerous Court challenges. This has been the case with Harare and Bulawayo provinces. We present the statement below:
PRESS RELEASE: OPENING OF POLL
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) wishes to announce that, polling has commenced for the Harmonised Elections. However, some polling stations did not open on time due to the late deployment of election material. Below is a summary of the current state on opening of polling stations per province:
- Masvingo: 100% of polling stations opened at 7am
- Midlands: 99% of polling stations opened at 7am
- Matabeleland North: 100% of polling stations opened at 7am
- Matabeleland South: 100% of polling stations opened at 7am
- Mashonaland Central: 95% of polling stations opened at 7am
- Mashonaland East: 95% of polling stations opened at 7am
- Mashonaland West: 99% of polling stations opened at 7am
- Manicaland: 85% of polling stations opened at 7am
- Bulawayo: 75% of polling stations opened at 8:15am (representing 21 out of 29 wards)
- Harare: 23% of polling stations opened at 7am (representing 18 out of 77 wards)
Delays in the opening have largely been caused by delays in printing of the ballot paper arising from numerous Court challenges. This has been the case with Harare and Bulawayo provinces.Feedback
The public is advised that all polling stations that opened late for reasons beyond the control of the presiding officer will remain open to cater for the period of the delay, keeping in mind that the polling station must remain open for a continuous period of at least 12 hours on polling day.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission takes this opportunity to thank the people of Zimbabwe for the political tolerance and maturity that has been exhibited thus far. We urge all voters at polling stations where delays are being experienced to remain patient as we work tirelessly to ensure delivery of the required material so that they exercise their right to vote.
ZEC implores on all citizens of all political persuasions to continue to exercise tolerance and respect for each other so that we can collectively deliver a free, fair and credible election.
