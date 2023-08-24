Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: Mliswa Concedes Defeat To CCC's Tsvangirai [Audio]

5 minutes ago

Temba Mliswa, the outgoing independent Member of Parliament (MP) for Norton, has conceded his defeat to Richard Tsvangirai of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in the 2023 elections. In a message to his supporters, Mliswa expressed his acceptance of defeat and reassured them that he was not concerned about the outcome. He expressed gratitude to his team and stated that he would not have participated if he had anticipated defeat. Mliswa said he had hoped for re-election to continue his ongoing development projects. Listen to the audio below for more.

Richard Tsvangirai is the son of the late Morgan Tsvangirai, the late former Prime Minister of Zimbabwe and the founding leader of the opposition party, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

