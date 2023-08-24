BRICS Add 6 More Countries To The Bloc

7 minutes ago

During the XV BRICS Summit held in Johannesburg, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the BRICS bloc, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has made the decision to extend invitations to six countries to join the bloc as new members. These countries are Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. This expansion of the BRICS organization is part of its strategic plan for growth.

At the summit, the BRICS leaders adopted the Johannesburg II Declaration, which outlines their shared vision and commitments. Effective January 2024, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have been formally admitted as members of the BRICS bloc.

The topic of expanding the BRICS bloc has been a prominent issue on the summit’s agenda, with discussions held over the course of the three-day event in Johannesburg. While all BRICS members have expressed public support for the expansion, differences among the leaders have arisen regarding the extent and pace of the enlargement process.

