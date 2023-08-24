President Mnangagwa Extends Voting Period Until 24 August 2023 For Delayed Polling Stations

AND WHEREAS it has been ascertained that certain polling stations for the wards specified in the Schedule to this proclamation have not opened in the time specified in section 53(1) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13];

AND WHEREAS, section 53(1) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13] provides that if for good cause shown it is not possible to open a polling station at 7:00 am then the polling station shall be opened at such later time but will be kept open for at least twelve (12) hours continuously on polling day;

AND WHEREAS it has been noted that for some polling stations in the wards specified in the Schedule to the proclamation this period will overlap into a day that is not a polling day;

AND WHEREAS section 38(4) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13] gives the President power, by further proclamation in the Gazette to alter any day, time or place fixed in terms of subsection (1) or (3) of section 38 and the day, time or place as so altered shall be deemed to have been fixed in terms of the appropriate subsection of section:

NOW, THEREFORE, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do, by this proclamation in respect of the affected polling stations for the wards listed in the Schedule to this Proclamation fix the 24th of August, 2023, as the last day of polling for the election to the office of President, the election of members of the National Assembly and election of councillors. Given under my hand and the Public Seal of Zimbabwe at Harare, this 23rd day of August, in the year of Our Lord two thousand and twenty-three.

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 8; Local Authority: Buhera RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 1; Local Authority: Chimanimani)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 2; Local Authority: Chipinge RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 1; Local Authority: Chipinge Town Council)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 2; Local Authority: Chipinge Town Council)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 3; Local Authority: Chipinge Town Council)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 7; Local Authority: Makoni RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 7; Local Authority: Mutare Municipality)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 22; Local Authority: Mutare RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 25; Local Authority: Mutare RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 6; Local Authority: Mutasa RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 16; Local Authority: Mutasa RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 17; Local Authority: Mutasa RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 18; Local Authority: Mutasa RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 19; Local Authority: Mutasa RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 20; Local Authority: Mutasa RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 21; Local Authority: Mutasa RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 25; Local Authority: Mutasa RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 26; Local Authority: Mutasa RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 27; Local Authority: Mutasa RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 28; Local Authority: Mutasa RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 29; Local Authority: Mutasa RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 30; Local Authority: Mutasa RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 31; Local Authority: Mutasa RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 19; Local Authority: Nyanga RDC)

– Manicaland Province (Ward: 26; Local Authority: Nyanga RDC)

– Mash. Central Province (Ward: 3; Local Authority: Pfura RDC)

– Mash. Central Province (Ward: 4; Local Authority: Bindura RDC)

– Harare Province (Ward: 32; Local Authority: Harare Municipality)

– Harare Province (Ward: 30; Local Authority: Harare Municipality)

– Harare Province (Ward: 12; Local Authority: Harare Municipality)

– Harare Province (Ward: 26; Local Authority: Harare Municipality)

– Harare Province (Ward: 33; Local Authority: Harare Municipality)

– Harare Province (Ward: 31; Local Authority: Harare Municipality)

– Harare Province (Ward: 34; Local Authority: Harare Municipality)

– Harare Province (Ward: 14; Local Authority: Harare Municipality)

– Harare Province (Ward: 24; Local Authority: Harare Municipality)

– Harare Province (Ward: 28; Local Authority: Harare Municipality)

– Harare Province (Ward: 16; Local Authority: Harare Municipality)

