Zimbabwe 2023 Elections Results: CCC Wins St Mary's Parliamentary Seat

5 minutes ago

Mazhindu Brighton, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate, has won the 2023 Parliamentary election in St Mary’s Constituency in Chitungwiza. He shrugged off competition from Nobert Chinjika of ZANU PF and Freddy Michael Masarirevu, who also ran under the CCC banner.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) reported that Mazhindu received 11,094 votes, while Chinjika received 7,728 votes and Masarirevu received 5,519 votes.

The constituency elections officer for St Mary’s, Mr Herbert Chirowodza, confirmed the results in a Declaration of Result of Poll Results form. Chiroodza officially declared Mazhindu as the elected member of the National Assembly for the constituency.

