3 minutes ago

After losing in the 23-24 August elections, ZANU PF MP candidate for Chinhoyi Constituency, Thomas Chidzomba, took the surprising step of dismantling the equipment for a borehole he had drilled for the community. Initially, he had locked the borehole, but later he made the decision to remove the equipment altogether.

We do not know how much Chidzomba used to drill the borehole in Chinhoyi. While the cost can vary depending on various factors such as the depth of the borehole, geological conditions, and the drilling company hired, generally, it ranges from approximately US$3,000 to US$10,000 or more.

Chidzomba faced criticism from some community members who believed that his actions showed his lack of commitment to serving the people. People expressed their disappointment, stating that individuals like him should not be allowed to hold positions of leadership.

